College student drowns in sea off Marina Beach

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student who went for a swim with his friends allegedly drowned in the sea off Marina Beach on Saturday morning, while two of his friends were rescued.

The deceased A Arun Kumar (19), was a resident of Mogappair who was pursuing second year engineering in a private college. On Saturday morning, Arun Kumar along with his friends, Rohith, (19), Pradeep (20), Balaji (19), Nitheesh, (19) and Paulswamy (19) - all college students.

Around 7.30 am on Saturday, while Arun Kumar, Rohith and Pradeep entered the sea, three others stayed on shore. Few minutes later, who waded deep into the waters were not visible to the friends on the shore after which they got alarmed and alerted the police authorities nearby.

On information, personnel from the newly-formed Marina lifeguard unit rushed into action to save the youths. While the rescue teams managed to rescue Rohith and Pradeep, Arun Kumar was not to be found even after extensive searches. The rescued youths were moved to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where they are being treated.