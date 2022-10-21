Mayor claims 95% SWD works over; GCC data show only 70% done

As per the earlier deadline, the works should have been completed before Thursday.

As per Chennai Corporation data, of more than 1.53 lakh metres of SWD works taken up for the constructioniin priority areas that are found to be in vulnerable state, construction has been completed only in around 1.06 lakh metres. This is only 69.20% completion of the said works.

Based on the vulnerability, the civic body segregated the project areas into priority-1 and priority-2 areas. In the priority-1 areas, around 87% of works have been completed. In priority-2 areas, only 14% of works are completed.

However, the civic body completed 97% and 94% works under Singara Chennai Phase-1 and Singara Chennai Phase-2 in priority-1 year. Singara Chennai funds are being used in localities where heavy waterlogging was reported during the 2021 monsoon. Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation has desilted over 120 km of SWD network out of selected 130 km.

Also, the interior roads continue to remain damaged, as the GCC is yet to repair around 4,000 potholes. Recently, it had identified 6,847 potholes on 2,400 roads but only 2,800 potholes have been repaired. It’s yet to patch up over 50,000 sqm of potholes.

A Corporation official assured that adequate measures have been taken to prevent water stagnation. “Though the top portion of the drains are yet to be completed in some places, flow of water will not be affected. Also, motor pumps will be deployed wherever interlinking of the drains has not finished,” the official said. “Contractors have been asked to carry out minor works for a few more days but they’ll not be allowed to carry out new drain works.”

On the other hand, the GCC had to link newly constructed and renovated drains at around 4,000 places as of a few days ago. “The interlinking of drains is going on fast, as the deadline to complete the works has been extended,” the official added.