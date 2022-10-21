City

250 buses to be operated daily from Kilambakkam for Deepavali

This is done to manage excessive crowd at the Koyembedu bus stand. On the occasion of Deepavali, over 16,000 special buses are being run by the Tamil Nadu government.
CHENNAI: As many as 250 buses will be operated daily for the next three days from the newly-inaugurated Kilambakkam bus stand. Passengers who have booked government express buses online to travel to other destinations are requested to reach Kilambakkam.

District Magistrate Rahul Nath inspected the bus stand near Vandalur this afternoon.

Passengers who have booked tickets online can board buses from the new bus stand where special arrangements, including basic facilities and security, have been made.

