TTV seeks early completion of stormwater drain projects in Chennai

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary and former RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday noted that the stormwater drain works in Chennai has been progressing at a snail's pace.

Pointing out that the public and motorists were finding it difficult to use roads, he said that the motorists are vulnerable to road accidents. “You can’t figure out which is road and which is a drain. Most of the stormwater drains are left open posing a danger to motorists,” Dhinakaran tweeted.

He also said that the local administration minister that about 80 per cent of drain works will be completed by September, but the reality seems otherwise. Further, the incidence of rains in Chennai is more frequent and there is a need to complete the flood mitigation works before the planned schedule, Dhinakaran said. He also urged the DMK government to understand the situation and speed up all the pending drain works in Chennai.

It may be noted that the Chennai corporation had also warned all the stormwater drain contractors insisting that they finish the works on time. The civic body had also instructed the field engineers to study the hydrology flow and identify the blocks in drains that affect the flow of stormwater.