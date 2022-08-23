Take decision to open Kallakurichi school for renovation: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Kallakurichi district collector to take a call on the representation made by the management of a private school in Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem for the renovation purpose to restore the school back to normalcy. On July 17, the said school was vandalised by angered protesters following the suspicious death of a higher secondary class girl.

Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the order on hearing the matter filed by Latha Educational Trust represented by its secretary Murugesan. The petitioner prayed for a direction to the district collector to allow the management representatives to enter the school premises to renovate the school citing the demands of the parents to resume classes.

“After the massive protests that turned into violence, our school was vandalized by the mob. We expect that infrastructure, possessions, vehicles, and other materials in the school worth about Rs 25 crore could be damaged in the wild incident. We made all these infrastructures with the assistance of bank loans. As the parents of 3,500 students are demanding us to open the school to recommence the classes, we made several requests to the government for opening the school. However, the government is not responding to us, ” the petitioner submitted.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram submitted that already the government made alternate arrangements to conduct online classes for 1st to 8th standard students. The AG further informed the HC that students from 9th to 12th were accommodated in nearby schools and they are attending physical classes.

Besides, Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted that the charge sheet has not been filed yet. At this stage, no one could be allowed inside the premises as the act would pave the way for altering the evidence. The PP indicated that the police have to launch a probe into another issue highlighted by the media that the son of the school correspondent is also allegedly associated with the case.

Recording these submissions, Justice Abdul Quddhose directed the district collector to take a call within 10 days on the representation made by the school management.

Earlier in the day, five accused including the school management’s chairman Ravi, Secretary Shanthi, school principal Siva Shankaran, teachers Krithiga and Haripriya who were arrested in the case booked pertaining to the death of the school girl had approached the Madras HC seeking bail. As the trial court dismissed their bail applications a few days ago, the accused moved the HC for relief.