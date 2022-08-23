Lingusamy to appeal against jail sentence in cheque bounce case

On Monday, the director, who has delivered several hits like 'Anandham', 'Run', 'Sanda Kozhi' and 'Paiyya', was along with his brother, sentenced to six months jail by Metropolitan Magistrate's court in Sadaipet in a case filed by PVP Capital Limited.

PVP filed the case after a Rs 1.03 crore cheque it got from Lingusamy bounced.

Soon after the verdict, Lingusamy issued a statement in which he said, "It is my duty to offer an explanation to the news articles that are being put out about me today. This case is between PVP Capital Limited and our production house Thirrupathi Brothers Film Media Private Limited. A verdict has been passed in a case filed by them. We will be immediately appealing against this verdict by the honourable court."

Lingusamy's Thirrupathi Brothers is believed to have taken a loan from PVP for a film that never took off and the loan, taken a few years ago, wasn't repaid.

As per court's directions, the director offered to pay the sum and issued a cheque, which eventually bounced.