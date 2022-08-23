Lankan woman who got Indian passport arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai police arrested a 43-year-old Sri Lankan woman for allegedly obtaining an Indian passport using fake documents.

The woman, identified as Manuval Maria Selvam of Colombo, was residing in Anna Nagar and was working in a Church there. Police sources said that she obtained an Indian passport in 2016 using fake documents.

Her Sri Lankan passport expired in 2020, police said. Police had received a tip off from a church member about Maria obtaining an Indian passport by suppressing information about her nationality.

The woman was then summoned for an enquiry by the immigration officials and after examination of documents, it was found that she had obtained an Indian passport using forged documents.

Based on a complaint from the office of Foreigner Regional Registration Office, Chennai police registered a case and arrested the woman last August 16. Police are investigating about the agents who helped the woman to get an Indian passport. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.