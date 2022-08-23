Chennai police arrest 6 ‘Cops’ who robbed ₹ 24L from gold trader

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Tuesday arrested six persons who posed as policemen and robbed Rs 24.4 lakh from a gold trader near Parrys corner, two weeks ago.

On August 10, S Basheer Ahmed (55) of Royapettah was walking near the TNPSC (Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission) headquarters in park town area, with the cash bag when the gang who came on two wheelers intercepted him.

Police sources said that Basheer was on his way to a goldsmith unit in Sowcarpet to buy finished jewellery when he was robbed.

The suspects, who were in plain clothes, took him to the side of the road and snatched the cash bag from him, in the pretext of searching him.

Questioning him on the source of the cash, the conmen took the cash from him and told him to collect it at the Flower bazaar police station, after producing the relevant documents.

Only on reaching flower bazaar police station, Basheer realised that he was conned. Based on his complaint, police launched a hunt for the conmen by perusing CCTV footage. On Tuesday, Flower bazaar police arrested, M Khader Mohideen (42) and G Naresh (33) of Velachery, B Thiyagarajan (40) of Adambakkam, D Fazool Mahmood (64), his son, Sharoof (27) and G Arokiya Prakash from Kanniyakumari district. Police recovered Rs 17 lakh cash from them.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.