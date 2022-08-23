Abolish orderly system in police within four months: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Observing that the Constitutional Courts are the only institution to step in and protect the rights of the last grade police personnel, who all are made to suffer at the hands of the higher officials in the name of the orderly system, the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered state Director-General of Police to abolish the orderlies’ system in the police department within four months.

Justice SM Subramaniam further directed the DGP to take disciplinary action against the officers who are using trained policemen as orderlies in their houses for doing domestic work, adding, “the orderlies if deputed to the residence of the retired officials immediately return as it amounts to an illegality and in violation of the law.”

The judge also pointed out a GO issued on September 5, 1979, abolishing the orderly system and an alternate arrangement for appointment of last grade government Servant will have to be made in the places of orderlies at the scale admissible under the orders in force.

In a slew of directions, the judge held that the DGP should issue orders to the policemen not to use black films on cars and asked the police head to ensure that no senior officer is occupying the police quarters illegally.

“The public servants are forced to perform private duties in the residences. The concept is opposed to public policy and directly in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, as it affects the dignity of the trained uniformed police personnel, whose public duty is to maintain the Law and Order and guard our great Nation,” Justice Subramaniam lamented.

“If the human dignity ensured in Article 21 was infringed at the instance of the powerful higher police officials, then the poor subordinate last grade police personnel became voiceless and their life became miserable as they are forced to perform the household works,” the HC ruled.

The judge also welcomed the DGP for filing a self-affidavit and ordered other officials to file the affidavit stating that “It is certified that none of the police personnel deployed on official duty like Security, Wireless operations, etc, at my residence are being employed in any other duty other than the official work assigned to them.”

The judge passed the orders on closing a case filed by one U Manickavel, a former Assistant Commissioner of Police challenging a notice served to him in 2014 to vacate the house allotted by the govt.