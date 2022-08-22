Youth found dead on track killed by friend

CHENNAI: A month after a 19-year-old’s body was found near the railway tracks between Tiruninravur, Pitchatur police in Andhra Pradesh arrested his friend on murder charges.

The deceased was identified as S Arjun (19) of Pitchatur in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra police were investigating a missing complaint and through his call records, found that before he went missing, he spoke several times to a person identified as Dinesh (20).

When police questioned Dinesh, he spilled the beans on murdering Arjun after an argument.

Tiruvallur railway police had initially registered a case of suspicious death.

Investigations revealed that on July 12, the victim S Arjun (19) of Pichatur in Andhra Pradesh, had gone to his school in Pakkam Village Thiruninravur to collect his certificates and did not return home.

Dinesh, an auto driver from Tiruninravur was arrested on murder charges. Police said that Arjun passed derogatory comments about Dinesh’s girlfriend. Enraged, Dinesh attacked Arjun with a stone and threw his body on the tracks.

Dinesh was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday, sources said.