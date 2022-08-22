Woman inspector shunted out for demanding bribe

CHENNAI: A woman police inspector attached to City police was transferred from Nungambakkam station after she allegedly demanded bribe from a jeweller, threatening to book him under theft charges. Sources said inspector K Rohini was transferred to Kasturba Gandhi government hospital station on Monday. The police had detained a 38-year-old domestic help in connection with the theft at a house two weeks ago. The gold seized from the woman had the tag of a jewellery in Nungambakkam, after which two constables asked the jeweller to appear for inquiry. When the jeweller asked why he must appear for inquiry, the police personnel allegedly told him that because his shop’s name is on the stolen jewels, the inspector wanted to question him. When he reached the police station, inspector Rohini allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to not include his name in the FIR, sources said. City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal got wind of the matter and issued transfer orders on Monday.