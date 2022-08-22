Water supply to south Chennai suspended till today evening

CHENNAI: Water supply will be hit in the southern parts of the city as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has undertaken repairing works at Nemmeli desalination plant. According to a Metro Water statement, the 110 MLD (million litres per day) has been stopped till 5 pm on Tuesday to South Chennai areas like Adyar, Besant Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Velachery, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam, Neelankarai and others. “However, alternate arrangements have been made to supply water during the above period for these areas,” the release said. Residents can contact the concerned area engineers through 8144930913 (Velachery, Adyar, Besant Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur), 8144930914 (Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi) and 8144930915 (Injambakkam, Neelankarai, Sholinganallur) for lorry water.