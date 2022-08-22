Two die, three injured as car collides with lorry on ECR

CHENNAI: Two members of a family died and three were injured after the car they were travelling collided with a lorry on ECR on Sunday. They were returning after attending a family function in Puducherry at night when it started raining heavily. When the car was near Sadras at 11 pm, the driver lost control of the car which collided with a container lorry head-on. In the impact, the driver Sabeer Basha (26) and Noor Eswaran (49) of Perumbakkam died on the spot, while Noor Jerina (52), Fathima (72) and Noor Rihana (55) suffered severe injuries. The Sadras police admitted the injured persons to the Chengalpattu GH, and are searching for the lorry driver who is absconding.