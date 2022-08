These parts of Chennai will face power cuts on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Tangedco has announced suspension of power supply in areas of Chennai and surrounding areas on Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

According to an official release, power supply will be suspended in Mylapore, Tambaram substation areas.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if works are completed.

In Mylapore substation area, there will be power cuts in Aziz Mulk Streets, Anna Salai (Thousand Lights area), Kaliamman Koil street, Ramasamy Street, Greams Road, Alagiri Nagar and surrounding areas.

In Tambaram substation area, there will be power cuts in Vinoboji nagar, Maheswari nagar, Ponni Amman koil street, Manikanndan nagar, Saraswathi nagar in Chitlapakkam, Assam Bhavan, Kamatchi Hospital, Mylai Balaji Nagar, Thanthai periyar nagar, Jasmine Infotech, CTS, Doshi flats, Velachery Main Road and surrounding areas in Pallikaranai.