Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for 93th day

For the 93th day in Chennai, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A litre of petrol in Chennai has been sold unchanged for the last 92 days at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation

