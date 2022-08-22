Parandur airport land row: Addl IG of registration dept suspended

CHENNAI: Following allegations of corruption in transferring officials in favour of a private textile, the State government kept Additional Inspector General of Registration Department KV Srinivasan under suspension. The State government also suspended Kancheepuram Joint-II Sub Registrar Rajadurai, who registered the land for the private firm in Parandur, where the State government had proposed to construct a new airport.Chennai's 2nd airport in Parandur: All you need to know
"Srinivasan was already under a controversy and as his name surfaced in the Parandur land controversy and he was issued suspension orders on Sunday. He had given pressure to the Kancheepuram Registration officials to transfer previous Sub Registrar Prakash and to post Rajadurai at the place on the insistence of a private textile shop, which had inflated the price of the land during registration where the proposed airport is coming up. Prakash refused to inflate the price and so the private textile shop had approached Srinivasan, " said sources in the registration department.
Recently, the Arappor Iyakkam had alleged that Srinivasan was planning to make a loss to the tune of Rs 165 crore to the State government by inflating the price of the land in Parandur, for which the State government had assured to provide compensation for the proposed airport. The NGO had also urged the government to take immediate action.
Jayaraman Venkatesan, Convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, said that mere suspension will not end the issue as the registration of the land should be cancelled and legal action should be taken against Srinivasan for acting in favour of the private textile shop and trying to incur loss to the State government.
