Parandur airport land row: Addl IG of registration dept suspended

"Srinivasan was already under a controversy and as his name surfaced in the Parandur land controversy and he was issued suspension orders on Sunday. He had given pressure to the Kancheepuram Registration officials to transfer previous Sub Registrar Prakash and to post Rajadurai at the place on the insistence of a private textile shop, which had inflated the price of the land during registration where the proposed airport is coming up. Prakash refused to inflate the price and so the private textile shop had approached Srinivasan, " said sources in the registration department.