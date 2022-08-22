Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Q: The owner of my flat did not purchase any parking slots. But, this hardly mattered when I took the flat on rent. There were only a few residents in the complex and I could park my car in the open space on the premises. Now, with most of the people having taken possession of their flats, society wants me to park my car elsewhere. They are not even allowing me to park on the road outside the building and have warned of penalty if I park my car inside. What can I do in such a situation? Are not tenants entitled to parking space on the premises, at least in the open if not for reserved slots? — Karthigeyan S, T Nagar

As a tenant, your right cannot be bigger than your flat owner. If he did not have a parking facility at the time of purchase, you cannot derive a new right. You have two options, either you can negotiate with the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) and pay parking fees and keep your vehicle on the premise or park your vehicle outside the compound over which your RWA will have no control.