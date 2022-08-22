Exercise, holistic fitness must be promoted among elderly: Experts

CHENNAI: The fear of injury and lack of awareness on holistic fitness often make senior citizens wary of working out in general. One of the reasons why they prefer to rest and remain inactive a lot.

However, physical exercises are important to physical and mental well-being, especially to the aged. To promote exercising among senior citizens, Athulya Assisted Living organised ‘Staying fit @ 60+’ in Neelankarai.

Over 100 elderly folks participated in the activity, and they were closely monitored by trained professionals and experienced experts from the fitness industry.

Healthcare experts including nutritionists, physicians and psychologists educated the participants about the benefits of a regular physical exercise routine.

Speaking on the initiative, Srinivasan G, founder-CEO, Athulya Senior Care, said, “We sought the help of fitness experts from a private company and other health experts to educate elders on the right method to follow physical fitness.”