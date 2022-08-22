Citizen Connect: Abhiramipuram people fear flooding due to SWD works

CHENNAI: People at Abhiramipuram, Ambattur thought it would be lifesaver from inundation during the rainy season when the city Corporation initiated the storm water drains work. However, the project failed as the path for water flow is small and blocked with plastic waste. The cover over the drains is not even which led to stagnation and mosquito menace.

“The rainwater from Prakash Nagar, Pudhur and Abhiramipuram will flow through the SWD here and reach the nearby water body. But, the drain is not constructed properly by the local body authorities, as it did not have enough space for the water flow, also the entire drain is filled with garbage and plastic waste. So, it has led to flooding in the locality as usual. When the officials visited the spot during last year’s monsoon, they assured it will be reconstructed,” said S Nachiyappan, secretary, Ambattur Abhiramipuram Residents Welfare Association.

The SWD is not enabling the water to flow and this is the major reason for stagnation and increase in mosquito menace recently. For the first 20 metres the SWD is high and the next 30 meters the height is low. Locals are forced to open the manhole every now and then during the rainy season to drain out the water.

Moreover, the construction of the drain remains incomplete for over three months and residents fear inundation even this year. “With people frequently falling sick, we want the local authorities to bring a permanent solution before the monsoon commences this year. Sometimes, the sewage water gets mixed with rainwater and we are forced to close the windows due to stench and mosquitoes,” said S Kannan, another resident.

When contacted a senior zonal official said that the SWD work is expected to finish before the northeast monsoon starts. And, the locality will no longer have flooding issues.