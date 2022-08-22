Advocate’s house burgled in Puzhal; probe under way

CHENNAI: Burglars broke into a house in Puzhal and escaped with around 70 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 50,000 cash.

Police said that the burglary happened at the house of an advocate on 3rd street, Ranga avenue in Puzhal.

The house owner, Parthiban left his home on August 18 and went to his parents’ home in Cheyyaru. On Sunday evening, he returned home to find the front door broke open.

On checking the house, Parthiban found the locker in the bedroom broke and also jewellery and cash missing. Based on his complaint, Puzhal police registered a case and are investigating.

Police are perusing the CCTV footages in the neighbourhood to find the identity of the burglars.