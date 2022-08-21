Migrant worker held for robbing Chennai bank after drilling the wall

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old man, a construction worker from West Bengal in connection with the robbery at a bank in Villivakkam three weeks ago.

The accused had drilled a window sized hole in the wall and gained entry into the branch of a private bank on New Avadi road and escaped with Rs 20,000 in coins, kept in a bag.

On August 1 (Monday), staff who came to the bank found the window sized hole in the wall and alerted the police.

Based on enquiries and perusing CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspect, A Rahim Malik (25). He was picked up from his residence in Agasthiar Nagar in Villivakkam, police said.

Investigations revealed that Rahim was a member of the construction workers who were hired for a job in the branch. Since he got familiarised with the bank, he planned the burglary and thought he can get away with it, police said.

Rahim Malik was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police have recovered Rs 1,600 in cash and the construction materials he used to drill hole in the wall. Further investigations are on to find out if he had any accomplice on the job.