A pop-up that celebrates art, artisans & artists
CHENNAI: Gravity Events is organising its 12th edition of the ‘Great Indian Flea’ at the Government Museum Chennai.
The event focuses on celebrating artisans of the country, while also promoting their handicrafts and other handmade articles.
Speaking to DT Next, Syed Hissamuddin, founder of Gravity Events, says, “The people of Chennai are very welcoming of arts, crafts and culture; we wanted to cater to these art lovers by giving them a place where they can get authentic handicrafts.”
The event which has artisans from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu among other places is connecting artisans to the buyers directly. The market which has a wide variety of authentic Rajasthani jutti, chikankari, bhagalpuri, kanjeevaram and lots more, is available at a reasonable price.
The event, which has free entry, will end on August 28. The timings are 10 am to 10 pm.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android