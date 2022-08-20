Sylendra Babu chairs review meeting on ‘drug-free TN’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police Chief, C Sylendra Babu on Saturday chaired a meeting with senior police officials in the State on the gameplan to implement the ‘Drug-free Tamil Nadu’ scheme floated by Chief Minister MK Stalin few days ago.

The Director General of Police reviewed the efforts taken by district and zonal heads to tackle the issue. Commissioners of Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram and other senior police officers participated in the meeting.

The DGP directed the officials to to put together special teams and personnel required for narcotics intelligence and were asked to continue on their awareness activities.

Chennai City police have been conducting awareness programmes across the city for school children on the ill-effects of drug use. Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police, P C Kalyan on Saturday told media persons that after the strict patrol in border areas, ganja smugglers from Andhra Pradesh have stopped entering the state.

Tiruvallur SP said that, in the past ten days, at least 80 kilograms of ganja were seized from three checkpoints in Elavur, Tiruttani and Uthukottai. Ten persons have been arrested.

He also appealed to parents to check on their children often citing reports which pointed out that school and college students are getting addicted to painkillers.