Spl drive in Chennai: 828 vehicles found without number plates

CHENNAI: Chennai City traffic police conducted a special drive against vehicles, mostly two wheelers plying without number plates. In the last three days, police said, they booked 828 vehicles across the city.

“Of late, it has come to knowledge that many vehicles especially two-wheelers are plying without number plates. It is very difficult to find their registration numbers when they are involved in some criminal activities or accidents,” said an official release.

The seized vehicles were put to checks if any criminal cases registered against the vehicle owners and whether the vehicles were involved in any criminal activities. An awareness was also given to motorists about the seriousness of affixing registration number plate to the vehicles, police said. Of the 828 vehicles, 813 vehicles have corrected and fixed their number plates, police said.

As part of the special drive, 219 vehicles were booked in North Zone, 333 vehicles in South Zone and 276 vehicles in East zone, police said.

"The whole process of checking the criminal antecedents, fixing number plates, awareness etc takes almost half a day. Motorists are therefore advised to install vehicle registration number plates as per the rules," said a senior police officer.