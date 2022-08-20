Madras day: Individuals recognised for social service in Chennai

“Usually, we get fewer patients, especially cancer patients and senior citizens who are bedridden. But, when there were no clinics or hospitals opened and even due to lack of transportation, we received multiple calls on a single day and attended several patients for various problems like changing their urine bags, wound dressing, and bedsore dressing. We did this service round the clock, ” said Preetha.

She recollected an incident which happened during the pandemic when a 78-year-old senior citizen who was Covid infected patient was unconscious in the bathroom. His wife was a bedridden patient, and his son was mentally challenged, nobody was able to help him out. Even the neighbours were scared as the entire family was isolated. For over an hour, he remained helpless until the nurses from the palliative care visited, and he was treated immediately.

Similarly, Gowtham of Walk for Plastic won the ‘Change makers’ award, who has been collecting plastic in the city to make Chennai litter-free. They have over 13,000 volunteers across the globe and collected more than 22,000 tonnes of plastic waste in the last three years.

“Of the collected plastic waste, we have recycled, and the remaining has been given to the waste mart. Also, we have adopted three children from a rag picker family, and are helping them with their education. Our motto is to make litter-free places, and we have a team walking to pick plastics every weekend. This award is encouraging us to continue our service to save the environment, ” said Gowtham.