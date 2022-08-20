Don’t engage animals in protest: HC on hearing man’s plea

CHENNAI: In a strange case of a litigant who approached the Madras High Court for staging a protest with a mic by giving a petition to a buffalo, the court strictly directed the petitioner not to engage buffalo or any other animals for his protests.

“This Court is of the view that to make such a democratic protest, animals need not be subjected to cruelty. Therefore, the prayer as sought for by the petitioner to take buffalo or any other animal and keep them from morning to evening cannot be permitted, ” Justice N Sathish Kumar held.

The judge passed the direction on disposing of a petition filed by K Muthu of Tiruvenneinallur in Villupuram district. The petitioner sought direction to the Inspector of Police to grant permission to conduct a protest with a microphone by giving a petition to buffalo pursuant to the petitioner's representation dated August 6 and 11.

However, the judge held that such an act itself would amount to cruelty to the animals and a violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

However, the petitioner’s counsel R Thirumoorthy made a submission that they may be permitted to conduct democratic protest without any animal being taken there.

On recording the submissions, the judge directed the respondent police to consider the representation of the petitioner and grant permission in the place earmarked by the police with all usual conditions.

The petitioner who is a functionary of a Revolutionary Socialist Party made representations to Tahsildar and other officers to take action against a village panchayat president and a few others for making attempts to register government land in their favour. As the officials did not respond to his representations, the petitioner announced an unusual protest of petitioning a buffalo.