CMRL to cover platform roofs with sheets ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: To prevent rain water from entering Metro stations, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is in the process of covering platform roofs permanently with sheets, said CMRL sources on Saturday.

With the Northeast monsoon approaching in October, CMRL has been taking several measures to prevent rain water from entering stations and tunnels. As part of flooding mitigation works and owing to requests from Metro passengers, CMRL has begun the work of covering the roofs to prevent leakage during rainfall.

Besides this, CMRL in July also began work on flood mitigation. According to sources, mitigation measures are under way at seven Metro stations. “The lower tunnel corridor is barricaded with aluminum sheets to prevent rainwater from entering. In the wake of the upcoming monsoon, other stations will be identified and preventive measures will be taken, ”stated CMRL sources.