Youth hacked to death to avenge killing of brother in Ambattur

CHENNAI: A revenge murder of a food delivery agent has shaken Ambattur. A gang of nine after committing the murder has fled the scene.



Karthik (20), a food delivery agent, while at Ayapakkam was apprehended by a machete and sickle-wielding gang of nine members on Thursday afternoon. He was hacked and left to die in a pool of blood after which the gang fled.



Upon information, the Ambattur police rushed to the spot and sent Karthik's corpse for autopsy. After registering a case, the initial probe revealed that the murder could be an act of revenge for a murder that happened in April.



According to the investigation, on April 25, Lokesh (27) and his brother Venkatesh (21) were attacked by a gang led by Shanmugam at the Ambattur Estate. While Venkatesh sustained injuries, his elder brother Lokesh succumbed to injuries. Venkatesh, reportedly, wanted to exact revenge by killing Shanmugam's brother Karthik as Shanmugam and the gang of 10 were arrested by the Ambattur Estate police.



The police have begun investigation by taking cognizance of this angle.