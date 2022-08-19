Woman dies at airport of cardiac arrest sending off her brother

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman who came to send off her brother to France died of sudden cardiac arrest at the Chennai airport on Friday.

The deceased Supriya of Tiruvallur came to send her younger brother Venkat Rajesh, a software engineer who got placement in France. Police said around 1 am when Venkat Rajesh was about to enter the international Terminal with his luggage Supriya who was standing with her husband and waving hands to Rajesh suddenly fell unconscious.

Soon the airport staff and security officials rushed her to the private hospital in the airport but there Supriya was declared brought dead due to a sudden cardiac arrest. On information, the airport police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital and registered a case.

Following the sudden death of his sister, Venkat Rajesh too rushed back, cancelled his trip to France and returned home.