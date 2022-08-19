Vadapalani fin firm robbery: Two more accused arrested at Vellore

CHENNAI: Following the arrest of two and surrender of an individual linked to the finance firm robbery in Vadapalani, two more arrests have been made by the special wing handling the case.



Dinesh and Santhosh were on the loose in Vellore where they were arrested on Friday. With this arrest, the cops are closing in on the seven-member gang. Additionally, a sum of Rs 5 lakh has been recovered from the duo.



On Tuesday, at around 2:30 PM, the gang barged into ‘Hoceanic Capital’ on Mannar Mudali First Street in Vadapalani owned by Saravanan and robbed Rs. 6.93 lakh. The gang members attacked employees Naveen Kumar and Deepak and snatched the locker key from them at knifepoint. The gang bundled the cash in a bag and escaped with the loot.