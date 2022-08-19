CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has organised events at the Elliot's Beach in Besant Nagar on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate 'Chennai Day'.

A Chennai Corporation press release said that the events are organised along with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). "Events to showcase culture and heritage of the city. Stalls to sell food, organic manure and COVID-19 vaccination camps will also function," the release said.

Apart from this, the civic body and CII have made arrangements for selfie booths at major parks in the city. Tree planting events will be organised on Sunday and painting, photography and other competitions have been conducted in Chennai Corporation schools.

"Public are requested to take part in the Chennai Day celebrations in Elliott's Beach and in other places. A Chennai Day anthem will be released," the release added.