Traffic diversion in Guindy on Saturday & Sunday

CHENNAI: In view of construction of precast box culvert on GST Road near Hotel Hablis and Balaji Hospital for permanent flood restoration works done by Highways Department in outgoing direction towards St. Thomas Mount, following traffic diversion will be effected on 20 and 21 (Saturday and Sunday) during night hours from 11 pm to 5 am.

All commercial and heavy vehicles plying in outgoing direction at Anna salai towards St. Thomas Mount will be diverted at Guindy Bridge towards MRC Road, said a press release from Chennai police.

The diverted vehicles towards MRC Road will not be allowed to take Maduvankarai Bridge and will be diverted in service road to City Link Road- Adambakkam Bus Depot – St. Thomas Mount Railway station – Medavakkam Main Road – take right MRTS Road – Thillaiganganagar Subway – cement road junction to reach GST Road.

However all the emergency vehicles, ambulance and vehicles moving to airport will run on their regular route.