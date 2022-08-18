Chennai Corpn to review prepardness in flood prone spots

CHENNAI: As the monsoon season and its woes in the city is about to commence in a few weeks, the Greater Chennai Corporation has expedited the construction of stormwater drains in the vulnerable areas, where water logging incidents were reported in previous years. The civic body has started reviewing the progress of the work in ward-level and instructed local engineers to study drains from the originating points up to the mouth.

According to a Chennai Corporation official, all assistant engineers in the wards have been asked to visit the Ripon Building, the headquarters, for reviewing the monsoon preparations.

"One-to-one review will concentrate on the water stagnation locations in the previous year and suspected locations this year. The engineers have been asked to submit a flow map showing existing drains and under-construction drains," the official said.

He added that each and every assistant engineer will be asked to explain the water flow pattern of their areas till the nearby canal. The assistant engineers will also study the drains and verify whether the drains are fully desilted to ensure flow. "In case of the new drains, they should explain the status of the progress. They are instructed to install sluice gates and motors at the mouths of the drains," he said.

The civic body has warned the assistant engineers of action if they fail to study the drains and submit reports and maps.

During the 2021 monsoon, waterlogging incidents were reported in 589 locations across the city following which the civic body has started mitigation measures based on the report submitted by Thirupugazh Committee.

The civic body maintains already existing drains for a total length of 2,078 kilometres. Apart from this, around 200 kilometres of drains are being demolished and reconstructed and 1,058 kilometres of new drains are under-construction. Civic body also desilts 1,055 kilometres of existing drains.