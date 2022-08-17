Vadapalani robbery: Arrested youth is a college student

CHENNAI: The youth who suffered a road accident while attempting to escape after the daylight robbery at a finance firm in Vadapalani has been identified as a college student, Chennai police said. He was arrested and police have launched a hunt for his associates.

Even as the city police were kept busy with the robbery at Fedbank’s Arumbakkam branch, another daylight robbery was executed at the private finance firm in Vadapalani by a eight-member gang on Tuesday.

Police maintained that the stolen amount was Rs 6.9 lakh, while the initial reports suggested a higher amount.

One of the gang members, Riyaz Basha, who fell off the bike while attempting to escape was caught by the police. He is a second year student at a private college.

Police said that D Saravanan (40) is running a finance firm in Vadapalani, offering loans to vendors in Koyambedu market and traders.

Police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.