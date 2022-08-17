Traffic diversion on GST Road: Alternate routes to take

CHENNAI: The Chennai Traffic Police on Wednesday announced traffic diversions on GST Road near Guindy Industrial Estate coming weekend for underground cable laying work.

The announced diversion will be effected on August 20 and August 21 between 11 pm to 5 am.

"In view of Tamil Nadu Electric Board work at GST road near Indian Overseas Bank (Guindy Industrial Estate), the diversions will be effective on 20 August & 21 August in night hours," a press release said.