Traffic diversion on GST Road: Alternate routes to take

CHENNAI: The Chennai Traffic Police on Wednesday announced traffic diversions on GST Road near Guindy Industrial Estate coming weekend for underground cable laying work.
The announced diversion will be effected on August 20 and August 21 between 11 pm to 5 am.
"In view of Tamil Nadu Electric Board work at GST road near Indian Overseas Bank (Guindy Industrial Estate), the diversions will be effective on 20 August & 21 August in night hours," a press release said.
Watch out for the routes to avoid:
Vehicles coming from GST Road from Airport will be diverted at Kathipara flyover top (Guindy Clover leaf) towards CIPET junction and take right turn towards Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate Via Guindy Police station and Guindy Bus terminal to reach Anna Salai.
Vehicles coming from Mount - Poonamallee road will run on regular route. Via Kathipara flyover.
Vehicles coming from Vadapalani 100 feet road will be diverted at CIPET junction and take left turn towards Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate Via Guindy Police station and Guindy Bus terminal to reach Anna Salai.
