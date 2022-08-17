Sleeping pod facility launched at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Passengers arriving at the airport can now have a comfortable short stay with the sleeping pod facility (capsule hotel) in domestic arrival at the Chennai airport.
This facility titled Sleepzo with four bed-sized capsules will greatly benefit transit passengers awaiting their connecting flights and will provide the much-needed short time rest on the go. Frequent flyers would look for hotels near the airport for a short stay, but most of the time it may not be possible since the waiting time for the transit flight would be very less.
This sleeping pod facility at Chennai Airport can be availed on an hourly basis and has amenities like reading lights, a charging station, USB charger, luggage space, ambient light and blower control and a plush bed. Each capsule can accommodate one adult and a kid under 12 years.
The facility was inaugurated by Dr Sharad Kumar, Airport Director in presence of AAI officials. An online pre-booking facility will be made available soon.
