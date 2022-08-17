Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for 88th day

City

CHENNAI: A litre of petrol in Chennai has been sold unchanged for the last 87 days at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24.

For the 88th day in Chennai, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation

