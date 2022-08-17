Out on bail, 21-year-old hacked to death in Chennai; 3 held

CHENNAI: City police on Wednesday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 21-year-old history sheeter in Nungambakkam.

The history sheeter, S Kumar, who was out on bail recently was attacked by a trio with weapons near Tank Bund road in Nungambakkam on Tuesday evening, police said.

Kumar succumbed to his injuries late Tuesday night after which police altered the case to murder and arrested three persons - T Dhanasekar (26), A Raja (33) and R Parthiban (30).

Investigations revealed that the three of them rounded up Kumar when he was near a tea stall around 5 pm and attacked him with weapons.

Passerby admitted Kumar to a hospital. Investigations revealed that one of the arrested persons, Dhanasekar had previous enmity with the deceased.

Dhanasekar had helped Kumar’s elder brother to get an autorickshaw through finance. While the dues were paid on time for the initial few months, Kumar’s brother began defaulting on the dues after which Dhanasekar had warned him that his autorickshaw will be seized.

Enraged over this, Kumar inflicted cut injuries on Dhanasekar, during a Temple festival at Pushpa Nagar in Nungambakkam, in May, for which he was arrested.

All three have been produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.