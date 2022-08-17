MCC hosts Stemathon with Funskool
CHENNAI: The Madras Christian College in a first-time collaboration along with Funskool India Ltd., India’s leading domestic toy manufacturer, conducted Stemathon 2022 at its premises.
Stemathon, an initiative by Funskool and MCC Innovation Cell, took shape to promote the idea of how learning science, technology, engineering and maths could be fun, interactive and application oriented.
Over 70 college students and working professionals from Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru participated in the contest and a total of 22 teams were selected.
The participants underwent mentoring sessions for two-months and were guided in aspects of design thinking, creating their pitch and marketing the ideas.
The shortlisted team had an exclusive session with the Design from Funskool to help redefine their concept and explore commercially viable solutions and another session with Ramya Mahendran, innovation expert, founder of School of Empathy and Design Squiggle.
After exhibiting their working prototypes at the Stemathon expo, the top three teams were selected on four parameters- novelty, execution, finesse and processing feasibility.
R Jeswant, CEO, Funskool was present at the event along with Ashok Shanmugam, founder Connect4mycoach (VC firm) and Paul Wilson, Principal, Madras Christian College, Chennai. The top three finalist teams received cash awards from Funskool.
