History sheeter’s murder was over ganja turf war; 11 men arrested

CHENNAI: A day after a 49-year-old history sheeter was chased and hacked to death in broad daylight, police arrested thirteen persons, including two minor boys. Police said that the murder was the result of a turf war on ganja sales between two gangs.

The deceased, R Raja, a resident of Triplicane is a history-sheeter and has several pending cases against him. Raja was running a small eatery on Bharathi Salai near Triplicane apart from plying an autorickshaw.

Police sources said that Raja was helping a gangster who is in prison to peddle Ganja in Triplicane. He was recently out on bail.

On Tuesday evening, around 3.30 pm, masked men had come near his eatery and started attacking him out of the blue. Raja ran for his life, but the gang chased him and hacked him.

Zam Bazaar police registered a case of murder and arrested Surya (25), M Arun (20), S Deva, (23), S Prem (23), R Aravindan, (29), R Ramesh (20), R Prakash, (22), S Dhanush (21), S Vinoth and M Arun (24) and Vaitheeswaran (21) and two juveniles.