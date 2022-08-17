Food delivery agent waylaid during delivery in Chennai; 1 held

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old youngster who was allegedly involved in a series of waylaying incidents during the early hours of the day, targeting food delivery agents.

Police said that S Ruban of Ekkattuthangal was on his way to deliver food to a customer around 1.30 am on Tuesday, when he was intercepted by a gang near Aduthotti bridge in Saidapet.

The gang threatened Ruban and made him part way with his mobile phone and fled in an auto rickshaw.

The food delivery agent filed a complaint at the Saidapet police station after which teams were formed to nab the suspects.

Based on inquiries, police picked up R Munish (21) of Saidapet who had robbed Ruban.

Investigations revealed that Munish and his accomplices were involved in two other waylaying incidents.

Four mobile phones and an auto rickshaw which was used to escape were seized. Munish was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody while hunt is on for his associates, Rajesh, Rocky and Raghava.