Chennai artist offers unique painting experience to art lovers

Jalato launched its first creative experience, Art in the Dark on Wednesday and had its first private experience open for a small group of influencers and bloggers.
CHENNAI: I earlier worked at an advertising agency. I spent a lot of time being creative for someone else and it suddenly washed over me that I was not working towards upgrading my own creativity. That is very personal and important to me, which is why I work towards people tapping into their creativity now,” says Indrajala Kandimalla, founder of Jalato, a company that curates creative experiences.

Speaking to DT Next about her venture, she says, “My mission and vision is to bring out the innate creativity in everyone. I want people to explore their creative side in case they never had the opportunity to. This is why I began brainstorming a creative experience which is both different and very interesting for people. I took the concept of paint parties and gave it a different approach; painting in the dark!”

This guided painting session with on-site artists will be a 45-minutes immersive experience which is beginning on August 24 at Dank. The set-up is a dark room with UV paints and special lights that react well with the paints.

“This immersive experience is a chance for friends and family to unwind and have fun. For now, we are focusing only on providing attendees with a guided painting experience in the dark. But we are definitely working on making it more exciting and fun,” she says.

The tickets to the event are available on www.jalato.co/.

