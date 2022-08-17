Chennai artist offers unique painting experience to art lovers
CHENNAI: I earlier worked at an advertising agency. I spent a lot of time being creative for someone else and it suddenly washed over me that I was not working towards upgrading my own creativity. That is very personal and important to me, which is why I work towards people tapping into their creativity now,” says Indrajala Kandimalla, founder of Jalato, a company that curates creative experiences.
Jalato launched its first creative experience, Art in the Dark on Wednesday and had its first private experience open for a small group of influencers and bloggers.
Speaking to DT Next about her venture, she says, “My mission and vision is to bring out the innate creativity in everyone. I want people to explore their creative side in case they never had the opportunity to. This is why I began brainstorming a creative experience which is both different and very interesting for people. I took the concept of paint parties and gave it a different approach; painting in the dark!”
This guided painting session with on-site artists will be a 45-minutes immersive experience which is beginning on August 24 at Dank. The set-up is a dark room with UV paints and special lights that react well with the paints.
“This immersive experience is a chance for friends and family to unwind and have fun. For now, we are focusing only on providing attendees with a guided painting experience in the dark. But we are definitely working on making it more exciting and fun,” she says.
The tickets to the event are available on www.jalato.co/.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android