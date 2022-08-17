130 shops owned by GCC sealed over non-payment of rent

CHENNAI: As many as 130 shops in Ratan Bazar, Frazer Bridge Road locality owned by the Greater Chennai Corporation were sealed by officials as they had not paid rent for few years.

GCC earlier had issued notice to those 130 shops to pay rent immediately, but there was no response.

A total of 400 shops are owned by GCC and the arrear rent amount for 130 shops has summed to Rs 40 lakh.

Officials advised that the seal would be removed, if shopkeepers pay the rent.