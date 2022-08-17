City

130 shops owned by GCC sealed over non-payment of rent

The Greater Chennai Corporation has sealed 130 shops of 400 owned by it due to non-payment of rent.
CHENNAI: As many as 130 shops in Ratan Bazar, Frazer Bridge Road locality owned by the Greater Chennai Corporation were sealed by officials as they had not paid rent for few years.

GCC earlier had issued notice to those 130 shops to pay rent immediately, but there was no response.

A total of 400 shops are owned by GCC and the arrear rent amount for 130 shops has summed to Rs 40 lakh.

Officials advised that the seal would be removed, if shopkeepers pay the rent.

Greater Chennai Corporation
GCC
Notice
Sealed
Ratan Bazar
non-payment of rent
Frazer Bridge Road

