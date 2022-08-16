Two held for snatching woman’s gold chain in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: City police on Monday arrested two youths, including a history sheeter, for alleged snatching of a gold chain from a woman in Pulianthope.

Chitra (name changed), a resident of Periyar Nagar housing board in Pulianthope was walking along Pulianthope high road, when the duo on a two-wheeler robber her gold chain.

The incident happened last Friday (August 12). Based on Chitra’s complaint, police arrested two persons after perusing CCTV footage.

The arrested persons were identified as S Ajith (22) of Kannikapuram and R Augustin Jebakumar (25) of Kannikapuram.

Pulianthope Police have recovered four sovereign gold chain and a two-wheeler from them.

Ajith is a history sheeter who has about ten cases of theft against him, police said.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.