City

Two held for snatching woman’s gold chain in Pulianthope

Chitra (name changed), a resident of Periyar Nagar housing board in Pulianthope was walking along Pulianthope high road, when the duo on a two-wheeler robber her gold chain.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: City police on Monday arrested two youths, including a history sheeter, for alleged snatching of a gold chain from a woman in Pulianthope.

Chitra (name changed), a resident of Periyar Nagar housing board in Pulianthope was walking along Pulianthope high road, when the duo on a two-wheeler robber her gold chain.

The incident happened last Friday (August 12). Based on Chitra’s complaint, police arrested two persons after perusing CCTV footage.

The arrested persons were identified as S Ajith (22) of Kannikapuram and R Augustin Jebakumar (25) of Kannikapuram.

Pulianthope Police have recovered four sovereign gold chain and a two-wheeler from them.

Ajith is a history sheeter who has about ten cases of theft against him, police said.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai Police
History Sheeter
Pulianthope
Two held
woman’s gold chain
Periyar Nagar housing board

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in