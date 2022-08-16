Representative image
Reporter's dairy: Trolling tries to weaken pledge against drug use

These posts are shared with memes, sarcastic captions and troll comments across several social media platforms.
Shweta Tripathi

CHENNAI: While the State government has launched the ‘drive against drugs’ and is popularising it on its social media handles through police officials and several others, the campaign is being trolled openly by many.

These posts are shared with memes, sarcastic captions and troll comments across several social media platforms.

The anti-drug pledge being taken by students in schools and colleges has become the meme material as many users are sharing pictures of cannabis stating that they’re pledging on it and supporting the campaign by sharing those pictures.

One user shared the picture of a tweet of a senior police official encouraging youngsters to pledge against drugs and captioned it, “let’s assemble and pledge. PS:- Only Marijuana lovers allowed” while sharing a picture of a cannabis roll below it.

The trolling of the campaign openly on social media shows the easy availability of drugs, complete lack of fear of the authorities among those who use recreational drugs and abuse them, and makes the claims of crackdowns on drugs sound like a joke.

The post also got bombarded with comments from many other users who wanted to ‘assemble and pledge’ about the utter failure of the campaign in hastening a change in behaviour among those who love marijuana, and are not afraid to show it.

