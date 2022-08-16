Tax evasion case: Interim stay on penalty imposed on Vijay by I-T

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday provided an interim relief to actor Vijay in tax evasion case where the Income Tax department imposed a penalty of Rs 1.5 crore.

As per Vijay's 2016-17 I-T filings, the actor showed an income of Rs 35.42 crore. However, on collating the data with the files recovered during an I-T raid ahead of his film Puli's release in 2015, taxmen found discrepancies.

The Income Tax department said that the actor has suppressed Rs 15 crore from his income and imposed a penalty of Rs 1.5 crore this year June 30.

Vijay moved the court to quash the order as he submitted that the I-T had delayed this decision to 2022, and it should've been taken in 2019.

The bench led by Justice Anita Sumanth heard the actor's plea and ordered an interim stay on the Income Tax department's order. The court was adjourned to September 16 seeking I-T's response.