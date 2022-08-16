Stalin inaugurates Aavin central laboratory in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated Aavin central laboratory in Madhavaram Aavin park, constructed at the cost of Rs 8 crore.

The laboratory, constructed at an area of 17,422 acres, has state-of-the-art technological facilities such as triple quadruple liquid chromatography with mass spectrometer, gas chromatography with mass spectrometer and inductively coupled mass spectrometer. With the help of these advanced equipment, the quality check of milk can be undertaken.

"The milk samples from milk unions across the State will be collected and will be sent to the central laboratory for testing the quality of milks. The laboratory will ensure that the consumers get quality milk and milk products according to the standards set by regulatory bodies,” said the State government, in a statement.

Aavin procures 43 lakh litres of milk on a daily basis from 10,540 milk producer unions and the procured milk is tested for its quality before being sold in the outlets.