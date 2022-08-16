Potholed roads a nightmare for Korattur residents
CHENNAI: With monsoon season ahead, commuters of TVS Nagar at Korattur, urge the civic authorities to relay the road, which has been a neglected one for over a year.
They are worried that the number of accidents may increase due to the potholes in the coming days.
“Even though the local body has re-laid the road in the past few months, due to water logging it gets ripped off within a month. Commuters complain of severe back pain issues after travelling on the bad road. Already many two-wheelers have met with accidents and we urge the local body to take immediate action. If the roads are not repaired this will lead to major accidents in the locality,” said K Mohan Kumar, a resident of TVS Nagar, First Main Road, Korattur.
Residents stated even when there is no rainfall, the road has been the same. And, during the rainy season the situation is even worse, for those who are on walking trips.
Though complaints are raised to the concerned department, only a temporary solution is taken by dumping sand.
“In addition, even sewage water gets mixed with the rain water and stagnates on the road during the monsoon season. We are forced to walk in the drainage water, which causes many skin infections. Also becoming a mosquito breeding ground, it led to an increase in the dengue cases recently,” said H Gunasekar, another resident.
He added that we want the road to be re-laid before the monsoon commences.
The locals are facing inundation during every rainy season, so to prevent accidents the road should be maintained properly.
A senior official of Zonal Corporation did not respond to the calls made by DT Next.
