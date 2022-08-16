Customs seize Methaqualone worth Rs 30 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized Methaqualone worth Rs 30 lakh at the Chennai airport from a foreign national on Tuesday.

Based on Intelligence, Ashura Mohammed Shabani, a Tanzanian woman, who arrived from Nairobi was intercepted by the Air Customs officers. On examination of her person, Methaqualone powder concealed inside her sandals weighing 600 grams worth Rs 30 lakh was recovered and seized under NDPS Act, 1985 read with Customs Act 1962. Officials arrested Ashura Mohammed Shabani for further inquiry.