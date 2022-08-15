Let's recall with gratitude the services of freedom fighters: Kamal
CHENNAI: Expressing his heartfelt wishes for Independence day to every Indian celebrating the occasion, actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday warned that history has taught us that forgetting lessons from the past could take us back to old days.
The actor took to Twitter to share a post in Tamil, in which he said, “My hearty wishes to every Indian who is celebrating the 75th Independence Day of India.”
He then recalled an incident that happened 25 years ago at the inaugural function of his film Marudhanayagam. Kamal said that in the presence of the British Queen, he had delivered a dialogue for the film. “How did you get the thought that you can either own or lease or rent the sea, the air or the forests? Will you be as old as this tree? Who are you? This is my country...”
He concluded by saying that we shouldn’t forget our history.
